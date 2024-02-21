When is the Love Island All Stars reunion 2024?

21 February 2024, 12:07

Love Island All Stars has come to an end
Love Island All Stars has come to an end. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After fireworks and confrontation aplenty, fans are already looking forward to a Love Island All Stars reunion.

Love Island All Stars brought us five weeks of romance, friendship and plenty of drama, with Maya Jama, 29, at the helm once again.

After Molly Smith, 27, and Tom Clare, 24, were crowned All Star winners, fans are already eagerly waiting the return of the show's cast to see what they've been up to since the finale.

This year saw Callum Jones, 27, Jess Gale, 24, Sophie Piper, 25, Josh Ritchie, 29, Georgia Steel, 25, Toby Aromolaran, 24, Georgia Harrison, 29 and Anton Danyluk, 29, also make the final, but with Villa life over, will any of the couples survive?

When is the Love Island All Stars reunion 2024?

The Love Island All Stars cast
The Love Island All Stars cast may be reuniting. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars reunion 2024

It is currently unknown whether Love Island All Stars will have a reunion, however previous seasons of Love Island have seen the cast reunite after they've come back to the UK.

The show usually has a special episode of Love Island Aftersun which is dedicated to catching up with the cast and seeing what they've been up to since leaving the Villa.

Love Island All Stars laugh at fire pit
Love Island All Stars aired in January and February. Picture: ITV

Previous Love Island reunion episodes have seen tensions flare between cast members, as they are confronted on their actions during the show.

During the season five reunion show, fans show Amy Hart, 31, awkwardly reunite with her ex-boyfriend Curtis Prichard, 28, and his new beau Maura Higgins, 33.

There was also some tension between Anton and Molly-Mae Hague, 24, after he admitted he had unfollowed her on Instagram after the pair clashed in the Villa.

Love Island season five reunion with Amy Hart, Curtis Prichard and Maura Higgins
Love Island season five saw an awkward reunion between Amy Hart, Curtis Prichard and Maura Higgins. Picture: ITV

This year fans will be hoping to see a final reunion between Molly and Callum, after the exes were brought together for the first time after their split.

While viewers were rooting for them to get together, the pair have decided to stay as friends. However with nothing set in stone, could these two reveal they still have feelings for each other? We hope there's some juicy gossip!

Molly Smith and Callum Jones were in Love Island All Stars this year
Molly Smith and Callum Jones were in Love Island All Stars this year. Picture: ITV

We'll also watch as Arabella Chi, 32, and Adam Maxted, 31, confront their cast members on voting the pair the least compatible and dumping them from the Island before the final.

We're hoping for fireworks and truth bombs to be dropped as we say a final farewell to our Love Island All Stars 2024.

