Who has left Celebrity Big Brother? Full list of evicted housemates revealed

Celebrity Big Brother has seen multiple housemates leave the show. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Which contestants have been evicted from CBB? Here is every housemate who has left Celebrity Big Brother.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As Celebrity Big Brother nears its end, we've seen some of the 12 showbiz contestants leave the house as the controversial evictions continue.

This series has seen lots of drama, with Louis Walsh, 71, and Sharon Osbourne, 71, gossiping about their celeb friends, while Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, revealed all about his famous niece. Fans have also watched clashes between Zeze Millz, 34, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, as well as witnessing Lauren Simon, 48, successfully rubbing her housemates up the wrong way.

As the series doesn't air on Saturday, viewers have realised that it won't be long until the CBB final is upon us! While we hurtle towards the finish line, which celebs have been dumped from the house and who still remains?

Who has left Celebrity Big Brother so far? Here is everything you need to know.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast. Picture: ITV

Who has left Celebrity Big Brother?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

The most recent housemate to leave CBB was Ekin-Su. After finding herself in the middle of multiple arguments with Marisha Wallace and Zeze, fans decided to call time on Ekin-Su's Celebrity Big Brother journey.

Since leaving the show Ekin-Su faced intense backlash online, leading her to cancel her scheduled appearance on Lorraine at short notice.

READ MORE: What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

READ MORE: How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream

Ekin-Su caused a stir whilst on CBB. Picture: ITV

Levi Roots

Reggae Reggae Sauce founder and Dragons' Den favourite Levi Roots was booted from the CBB house after failing to garner votes from the public.

After shocking the viewers by revealing that he had eight children with seven women, Levi spent most of his time in the house with Ekin-Su, Louis and Sharon.

Levi Roots took part in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Lauren Simon

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon had a difficult time on Celebrity Big Brother, after managing to annoy most of her housemates.

Left in tears after being nominated for the first time, Lauren didn't ever seem to connect with her fellow celebs. This meant she was put up for eviction once again which led to he being the second celebrity to be dumped from the house.

Lauren Simon was evicted from CBB. Picture: ITV

Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith was the first contestant to leave Celebrity Big Brother after failing to win over the public.

Describing himself as a 'national villain', Gary attempted to clean up his image on CBB, but unfortunately for him he wasn't a hit with viewers.

Gary Goldsmith was a housemate on CBB. Picture: ITV

Who is still in Celebrity Big Brother?

The following housemates are still in Celebrity Big Brother:

READ MORE: AJ Odudu age, real name, boyfriend and net worth revealed

READ MORE: Will Best age, height, partner and what else he's been on

READ MORE: Kate Middleton's family 'furious' uncle Gary Goldsmith has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother