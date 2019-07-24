What are the Love Island baby names? The hilarious monikers the contestants have chosen

The hilarious names the contestants have chosen for their Love Island babies. Picture: ITV2

This year's Love Island contestants have chosen the best names for their babies.

Love Island's much-anticipated Baby Challenge is about to air on our tellies - bringing us hilarious scenes as this year's Islanders get to grips with parenting.

Last year, viewers were left in stitched as Dr Alex George and Alexandra Cane's tot was launched from its pushchair, as the lads decided to race their babies.

Megan Barton-Hanson's animated expressions also had fans in hysterics, and Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's doll even got its own social media account.

But what are this year's Love Islanders going to call their babies-for-a-day? Here's the lowdown...

What is India and Ovie's baby called?

Brunette beauty India Reynolds stole basketball player Ovie's heart after she entered the Love Island villa last week with Harley Brash.

While the recent headline challenge had Ovie - and fans - questioning India's intentions, it seems as though the 6ft7 hunk has gotten over his doubts.

In tonight's epic baby challenge, the couple decide to call their baby Raymond Junior.

Ovie and India name their baby Raymond Jr. Picture: ITV2

What do Curtis and Maura call their baby?

After spending a steamy night in the Love Island Hideaway, new couple Maura and Curtis were feeling pretty loved up.

However, Maura didn't take too kindly to Curtis' advice to Jordan, whom confided in the latin and ballroom dancer that he had feelings for India - days after asking Anna to be his girlfriend.

As the drama is set to continue in tonight's episode, we're expecting fireworks as a baby is added to the mix! The pair name their baby girl Bella.

Maura and Curtis name their baby girl Bella. Picture: ITV2

What have Molly-Mae and Tommy named their tot?

Disappointed by the public's opinion of their relationship, Molly-Mae has been pretty down in the dumps. Luckily, handsome hunk Tommy Fury reassured her and reminded her it's about how they feel about each other.

The cute couple give their baby the original name of Tommy Jr.

Tommy naturally calls his and Molly-Mae's doll after himself. Picture: ITV2

What's Chris and Harley's doll called?

Despite Chris messing up BIG TIME in the headline challenge by saying he was "meant for" India, it seems as though his "sorry" sandwich has smoothed things over with Harley.

The pair name their child Penny-Sue Tinkerbell, obviously!

Harley and Chris name theirs Penny-Sue Tinkerbell. Picture: ITV2

What do Anton and Belle name their wee bab?

Scottish gym owner and feisty Cockney lass Belle have had their fair share of drama in recent weeks, but it looks as though things are settling down and their relationship is stronger than ever.

In tonight's show, they call their baby Valentino, presumably after the Italian fashion brand.

Belle and Anton name their Love Island baby Valentino. Picture: ITV2

What's Amber and Greg's little baby called?

Love Island sweethearts Amber and Greg are getting on like a house on fire, after the Geordie star was rejected by Michael.

They decide to name their little one Kobe.

Greg looks like a natural with his and Amber's baby. Picture: ITV2

Did Anna and Jordan name their baby?

In the first look, Love Island's latest official couple share a frosty exchange as the babies enter the Majorca villa.

Anna turns to the model, saying "It's one of your hundred girls'." Eeeek!

As Love Island bosses haven't revealed a name, our guess is that neither Anna or Jordan have given a moniker to their tot.

