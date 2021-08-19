Love Island first look: What happens tonight and does anyone leave?

Love Island spoilers: The contestants go on epic last dates. Picture: ITV

Love Island spoilers: Does anyone leave the villa tonight and what will happen with Jake and Liberty?

Things are hotting up in the Love Island villa as we edge ever closer to the grand finale on Monday.

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson were brutally dumped from the Island last night after being voted the least popular couple.

And it looks like the drama is far from over, as Liam Reardon is celebrating his birthday in tonight’s first look, while Faye Winter and Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank head off on some epic dates.

So what happens in Love Island tonight? Let’s take a look at the spoilers...

Faye and Teddy go on an epic Love Island date. Picture: ITV

What happens in Love Island tonight?

First up, Liam is treated to a special birthday breakfast as he turns 22-years-old this week.

After Millie Court whips up blueberry pancakes, Liam tells her: “If it’s made by you, I’m sure it’s going to taste nice. You’ve got that magic touch!”

Meanwhile, after a rocky road in the villa, Faye and Teddy leave the rest of their Islanders for a final date to remember.

Getting a text, their message reads: “Faye and Teddy it’s time for your final date. Please get ready to leave the villa #rosetotheoccasion #balivibes”.

As they enjoy a private rose petal filled pool, Faye tells Teddy: “I thought I just needed to stay on my own, and I wasn’t going to open up to you but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.

“From there, we’ve had our ups and downs, more so my fault than yours… I was almost waiting for that opportunity for you to f*** up so I could run instead of falling for you.”

Teddy then replies: “I knew, in the back of my mind, we needed it to realise how we can recover from s*** situations.”

He then says something is ‘on the tip of his tongue’, so could he be about to whisper those three words?

Kaz and Tyler also receive their own text with reads: “Kaz and Tyler please get ready to leave the villa for your final date. #yourcarriageawaits #lordandladyloveisland”

The pair leave the villa where they are greeted by a horse-drawn carriage which takes them to a beautiful courtyard with live music.

Kaz and Tyler go on an epic date. Picture: ITV

Tyler tells Kaz: “I honestly can’t wait to begin our journey on the outside. Obviously there is a next step... which is kind of like the elephant in the room a little bit. Hopefully on the outside we can take steps towards that and that’ll be the end goal... I’m talking about boyfriend and girlfriend, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s a big thing.”

Kaz replies: “Everyone around us is moving at a different pace, and that’s fine. For me, I’m so tunnel vision. I look at our journey, I’m not in a race, I’m not looking to compete or to compare us to everyone else. We’re on our own vibe and I like it.”

Tyler says: “It’s like we’re in our own little bubble, nothing else matters.”

Will Jake and Liberty break up? Picture: ITV

Unfortunately, love isn’t in the air for one couple, as Liberty Poole starts to question Jake Cornish’s true feelings for her.

She tells Faye: “I’ve got to be true to myself. I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”

Liberty then pulls Jake for a chat and tells him: “I just don’t feel like that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

Jake asks: “What we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways then?”

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

None of the couples are leaving Love Island in tonight’s show.

There have already been four dumpings this week, including Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland and Mary and Aaron.