Love Island fans predict brutal Casa Amor recoupling tonight

Love Island’s infamous Casa Amor week is coming to an end.

And while the couples have only been separated for four days, their loyalties have been pushed to the limits.

But ahead of a very dramatic recoupling tonight, viewers have predicted which boys and girls will decide to stick with their partners and who will take the ultimate risk.

So, who will recouple in Love Island tonight? Here’s what fans think…

Andrew Le Page has been getting to know Coco in Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who will recouple in Love Island Casa Amor tonight?

There has been so much going on with the boys at the main villa, viewers are completely divided over what will happen.

Dami Hope and Jacques O’Neill might have been in steady couples with Indiya Polack and Paige Thorne, but they have been exploring things with the new girls.

Dami has been getting close to Summer Botwe, while Jacques has been sharing a bed with Cheyanne Kerr.

Elsewhere with the boys, Andrew Le Page was seen crying over his relationship with Tasha Ghouri after spending the last few days getting very cosy with Coco Lodge.

Laura Whitmore will kick off the Love Island recoupling tonight. Picture: ITV

Jay Younger has been getting to know Chyna Mills and Davide Sanclimenti has kissed two girls, while Luca Bish is the only boy to have stayed loyal to his partner Gemma Owen.

Over in Casa Amor, Tasha has been getting to know Billy Brown and single girl Danica Taylor has been spending her time with Josh Samuel Le Grove.

Indiyah has also spent some time with Deji Adeniyi while Paige, Gemma and Ekin Su Culculoglu have decided to stick with their couples.

Following this week’s antics, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “I still think Dami and Jacques won’t recouple #Loveisland.”

Someone else agreed: “Predictions time: I think only Jay, Andrew, Danica and Tasha will recouple. Jax and Dami think that they can smooth talk their way out of trouble. I could be completely wrong ofc...Interesting times ahead #LoveIsland.”

But another viewers wrote: “My love island predictions Dami, Jacques, Jay and Andrew will recouple. For the girls only Danica will recouple. #LoveIsland”

Someone else predicted: “My Casa Amor recoupling predictions:

"Not recouple - Gemma, Ekin, Paige, Indiyah, Luca, Davide, Andrew.

"Recouple - Tasha, Jax, Dami."

Another Love Island fans wrote: “Why do I feel like Andrew isn’t going to recouple and then be hurt all over #LoveIsland.”