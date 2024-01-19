Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

Love Island All Stars has begun. Picture: ITV

What channel is Love Island All Stars on and is it on TV tonight? Here are all the answers.

Love Island All Stars will be on our screens for the next few weeks as we watch some of our favourite Islanders head to the Villa once again in a bid to find love.

We've seen connections grow between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, and Luis Morrison and Demi Jones, however things haven't gone so smoothly for Liberty Poole and Kaz Kawmi so far.

Ex-couples Molly Smith and Callum Jones, as well as Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie seem to be on good terms for now, but all could change soon. With more drama ahead, fans have been wondering how they can watch the show on TV and how often it is on.

The Love Island All Stars cast are in the Villa. Picture: ITV

What channel is Love Island All Stars on?

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Viewers are able to catch-up on previous episodes by visiting ITVX.

Love Island All Stars is currently airing. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight?

Love Island is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights.

The only day Love Island does not air is Saturday, where the show is replaced with Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits.

Is Love Island All Stars on Saturday?

Love Island All Stars is not shown on Saturday, instead Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits will air in its place.

This episode will show all of the unseen footage from the week that didn't make it into the main programme.

Read more: