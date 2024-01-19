Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

19 January 2024, 14:35

Love Island All Stars has begun
Love Island All Stars has begun. Picture: ITV

What channel is Love Island All Stars on and is it on TV tonight? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars will be on our screens for the next few weeks as we watch some of our favourite Islanders head to the Villa once again in a bid to find love.

We've seen connections grow between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, and Luis Morrison and Demi Jones, however things haven't gone so smoothly for Liberty Poole and Kaz Kawmi so far.

Ex-couples Molly Smith and Callum Jones, as well as Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie seem to be on good terms for now, but all could change soon. With more drama ahead, fans have been wondering how they can watch the show on TV and how often it is on.

What channel is Love Island All Stars on and is it on tonight? Here is everything you need to know.

The Love Island: All-Stars cast has been revealed
The Love Island All Stars cast are in the Villa. Picture: ITV

What channel is Love Island All Stars on?

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Viewers are able to catch-up on previous episodes by visiting ITVX.

Love Island All Stars is currently airing
Love Island All Stars is currently airing. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight?

Love Island is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights.

The only day Love Island does not air is Saturday, where the show is replaced with Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

Is Love Island All Stars on Saturday?

Love Island All Stars is not shown on Saturday, instead Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits will air in its place.

This episode will show all of the unseen footage from the week that didn't make it into the main programme.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed
Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Jamie Oliver smiles with his wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver reveals secret health battle after condition leaves him 'unable to stand'

Jonnie Irwin smiles with his wife Jessica Holmes

Jonnie Irwin reveals what has 'kept him alive' amid cancer battle

The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after a few days

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island? His exit explained

Sue Radford has revealed why she moved house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals scary fan interaction led to house move

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

Why is Kate Middleton in hospital and what is abdominal surgery?

News

Kate Middleton smiling with her brown hair down and shiny

What events has Kate Middleton had to cancel and when will she return to work following surgery?

News