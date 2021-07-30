Love Island first look tonight: Who else will recouple after Casa Amor?

30 July 2021, 15:23

Who will recouple after Casa Amor tonight? Check out the spoilers below...

All eyes were on Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran last night after he walked into the villa with Casa Amor girl Mary Bedford.

Meanwhile, his former partner Abigail Rawlings was left single after choosing to stay loyal to Toby.

Chloe Burrows also chose to keep new boy Dale Mehmet, while her former partner Hugo Hammond coupled up with Amy Day.

But as the rest of the boys return to Casa Amor, who else has decided to recouple? Here’s what we know…

Love Island first look tonight:

We don’t yet know which of the boys will choose to stay loyal and which will bring their Casa Amor girls back to the main villa.

What we do know is that Jake Cornish decided not to cheat on his girlfriend Liberty Poole, despite encouraging all of his mates to stray…

Teddy Soares also kept telling the boys how much he was missing his partner Faye Winter, choosing to sleep outside on the daybed, instead of sharing a bed with another girl.

Liberty Poole stayed loyal to boyfriend Jake Cornish
Liberty Poole stayed loyal to boyfriend Jake Cornish. Picture: ITV

However, with Faye seeing a photo of Teddy kissing another girl during a challenge, she recently said she’s willing to get to know other people.

Meanwhile, after saying all his eggs were in Kaz Kamwi’s basket, Tyler Cruickshank has been cracking on with bombshell Clarisse Juliette.

After she was shown an image of Tyler getting cosy with another girl, Kaz kissed Matthew MacNabb.

There’s also the drama surrounding Liam Reardon, who kissed Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, despite saying he was ‘falling’ for partner Millie Court just a few days before.

Some of the Love Island stars have recoupled after Casa Amor
Some of the Love Island stars have recoupled after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Viewers will have to wait and see what happens in tonight’s show.

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, Toby is set to question his choices after coupling up with Mary in Casa Amor.

Following the recoupling, back at the main Villa, Toby tells Abigail: “I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say. I didn’t know where your head was at?”

Abigail then replies: “Do you like her?”, which Toby replies: “Yeah, but I like you as well.”

“I’d rather you say you really like her because then it would be worth it," Abigail says.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she later adds: “How many lessons does one guy need, seriously? Why would you throw me away?”

