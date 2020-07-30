Who is Sam Quek? Celebrity Masterchef star’s career, husband and net worth revealed

Sam Quek is competing on Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Who are Sam Quek's parents and how much is she worth? Here's what you need to know about the Olympic champion...

Celebrity Masterchef is almost over for another year, but not before the remaining stars cook up a storm in a bid to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

And Olympic champion Sam Quek is hoping to take home the trophy after giving the judges a mix of British classics, and Asian inspired dishes.

But how much do we know about Sam Quek and her family life? Find out everything…

Sam Quek is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: BBC

Who is Sam Quek and how old is she?

Sam Quek MBE is a 31-year-old former English hockey player from Liverpool.

She played as a defender for both the England and Great Britain teams, and won gold as part of the British team at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Aside from her incredible sporting career, Sam is now a pundit for many sports shows, including American football on the BBC, rugby union on Channel 5, field hockey on BT Sport, and football for Channel 4 and LFC TV.

She also appeared as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! back in 2016.

Sam Quek is now a television personality. Picture: PA Images

Who are Sam Quek’s parents?

Sam was born to Albert Quek from Singapore and Liverpool-born Brit Marilyn Quek.

She started playing field hockey at the age of 10 and also played football for Tranmere Rovers.

She studied Sport & Exercise Science at Leeds Metropolitan which is where she earned her first international cap in 2008.

Is Sam Quek married?

Sam Quek is married to property developer Tom Mairs after they got together seven years ago.

Tom has a huge property portfolio in the North West and was the youngest candidate to ever appear on TV show Secret Millionaire.

The pair often share adorable photos of each other on Instagram.

What is Sam Quek’s net worth?

According to Spears, Sam net worth could be over £4 million thanks to her Olympic win and TV success.

