Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

2 November 2023, 17:19

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know
Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Here is everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight's letter task last night saw feathers being ruffled during a dramatic dinner party.

Each couple were asked to write an anonymous letter to another pair in the experiment, critiquing their relationship and suggesting ways they can improve their partnership.

However things weren't plain sailing during the letter reading, as tensions began to rise between multiple couples. The brutal exercise even led to Sean Malkin, 31, and Mark Kiley, 36, calling it quits and leaving the experiment.

But who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Here is everything we know.

The Married At First Sight cast were asked to write letters to their fellow couples
The Married At First Sight cast were asked to write letters to their fellow couples. Picture: Channel 4

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight?

It was revealed on the show who some of the couples wrote their letter for.

Peggy and Georges wrote their letter to Tasha and Paul, Ella and JJ wrote their letter to Mark and Sean and Tasha and Paul wrote their letter to Erica and Jordan.

It is unclear who wrote the letters to Thomas and Rosaline, Peggy and Georges, Laura and Arthur, Ella and JJ and Matt and Adrienne.

Married At First Sight's Sean Malkin made the devastating realisation that he no longer wanted to remain in the experiment
Married At First Sight's Sean Malkin made the devastating realisation that he no longer wanted to remain in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

This has been a drama-filled series of MAFS which has seen partner swapping, verbal altercations and even a physical fight where Luke Worley, 31, and his wife Jay Howard, 31, ended up being removed from the experiment.

There are still plenty more explosive arguments set to come as fans can look forward to the Married At First Sight reunion.

