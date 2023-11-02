Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know
2 November 2023, 17:19
Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Here is everything we know so far.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight's letter task last night saw feathers being ruffled during a dramatic dinner party.
Each couple were asked to write an anonymous letter to another pair in the experiment, critiquing their relationship and suggesting ways they can improve their partnership.
However things weren't plain sailing during the letter reading, as tensions began to rise between multiple couples. The brutal exercise even led to Sean Malkin, 31, and Mark Kiley, 36, calling it quits and leaving the experiment.
- Listen now on Global Player: Fascinators at the ready, it's the official Married at First Sight UK podcast!
But who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Here is everything we know.
Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight?
It was revealed on the show who some of the couples wrote their letter for.
Peggy and Georges wrote their letter to Tasha and Paul, Ella and JJ wrote their letter to Mark and Sean and Tasha and Paul wrote their letter to Erica and Jordan.
It is unclear who wrote the letters to Thomas and Rosaline, Peggy and Georges, Laura and Arthur, Ella and JJ and Matt and Adrienne.
- Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?
- Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis
This has been a drama-filled series of MAFS which has seen partner swapping, verbal altercations and even a physical fight where Luke Worley, 31, and his wife Jay Howard, 31, ended up being removed from the experiment.
There are still plenty more explosive arguments set to come as fans can look forward to the Married At First Sight reunion.
Read more:
- Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication
- Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?
- Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?