Why is Luke not at the Married At First Sight reunion?

16 February 2024, 10:24

Luke Worley with ex Jay Howard and on Married At First Sight
Luke Worley did not attend the Married At First Sight reunion. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/@lukeworley1

By Hope Wilson

There's one Married At First Sight cast member who is noticeably absent from the reunion. Here is the reason why Luke Worley is not at the MAFS reunion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight is returning for an explosive reunion episode which is set to bring plenty of drama.

Fans will see the 2023 cast come together to hash out their differences once and for all. We're sure to see tension brewing between exes Peggy Rose, 33, and Georges Berthonneau, 30, prior to their split, as well as Adrienne Naylor, 27, confronting Matt Pilmoor, 29, and Shona Manderson, 31, on their relationship.

One argument we'll get to witness is between Jay Howard, 31, Jordan Gayle, 26, and Erica Roberts, 25. During the teaser, fans can see the three get into a feisty argument presumably over Jay's ex Luke Worley, 31. This comes after it was revealed that Luke had been 'axed' from the reunion following his physical argument with Jordan.

Why is Luke Worley not at the Married At First Sight UK reunion?

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley engaged in a battle of words with fellow groom Jordan Gayle before their fight became physical
Married At First Sight star Luke Worley engaged in a battle of words with fellow groom Jordan Gayle before their fight became physical. Picture: Channel 4

Why is Luke not at the Married At First Sight reunion?

Luke Worley is not at the Married At First Sight reunion due to his physical fight with fellow groom Jordan Gayle.

The pair came to blows on the show after Luke confronted Jordan regarding comments made towards his partner Jay.

This led to Luke being removed from the show, after experts Paul C Brunson, 42, Mel Schilling, 52, and Charlene Douglas, 42, called him out on his behaviour.

Read more: Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Read more: Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis

Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle fighting on Married At First Sight
Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle were embroiled in a physical fight on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Since the show aired, Luke and Jordan have taunting each other online and agreed to take part in a boxing match in February to settle their arguments.

But things haven't been smooth sailing since then, as the grooms were spotted 'brawling' at an event in December. It was then revealed that Luke had decided to pull out of the boxing match.

Luke Worley and Jay Howard were one of the couples on Married At First Sight
Luke Worley and Jay Howard were one of the couples on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

After leaving the show, Luke confessed that had suffered a recent health scare and admitted that the stress from the show had put him on medication. He has also embarked on a weight loss journey, reportedly losing two stone since finishing Married At First Sight.

Despite leaving the experiment as a couple, Jay and Luke split soon after entering the real world, however the pair still seem to be on friendly terms.

Read more: Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

Read more: When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

Read more: Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel and Molly Smith

Love Island jewellery 2024: Georgia Steel's bracelet and Molly Smith's necklace revealed

Arthur Poremba with Laura Vaughan on Married At First Sight

Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

One Day actor Leo Woodall has taken over our TV screens this February

Who is One Day actor Leo Woodall? Age, movies and TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

Ben Shephard will be moving from Good Morning Britain to This Morning in March 2024

Is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

MAFS UK favourites Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau smile

Why did Peggy and Georges split? Their Married At First Sight relationship explained

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Is Netflix's One Day based on a true story? Here's what we know

Is One Day based on a true story? Original story and inspiration explained

The MAFSUK cast argue at the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion date revealed as trailer drops

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When is the Love Island final 2024? End date revealed

Downton Abbey may be coming back for a seventh series

Is there a new series of Downton Abbey? Everything we know about the show's return

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Trending on Heart

March brings the promise of warmer weather and spring in 2024

What's the weather forecast for March 2024?

Weather

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks change in the UK? Date and time confirmed

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has shared regrets over his previous parenting decisions

Peter Andre admits regret over telling son 'boys kiss girls' with parenting admission

Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate

Morrisons Easter egg offer sees sweet treat for only 75p

Lifestyle

MAFSUK Peggy Ros and Georges Berthonneau have split

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau announce split

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were previously in a relationship

Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby Aromolaran? Their split explained

This is the full cast of Netflix's One Day

One Day 2024 full cast revealed and where you know them from

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have taken their children on an excursion

Inside the Radford family's half term holiday in their £40,000 motorhome

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Supermarket budget Valentine's Day meal deal offers from ASDA, Tesco, Aldi and more

News

Air fryers can also make the perfect soft and hard boiled egg

Can you make boiled eggs in an air fryer?

Lifestyle

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot and ending explained

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When does spring start in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

There may be a tea shortage

Is there a tea shortage? Why Red Sea attacks have led to supply issues

News

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP

Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

News