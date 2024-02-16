Why is Luke not at the Married At First Sight reunion?

Luke Worley did not attend the Married At First Sight reunion. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/@lukeworley1

By Hope Wilson

There's one Married At First Sight cast member who is noticeably absent from the reunion. Here is the reason why Luke Worley is not at the MAFS reunion.

Married At First Sight is returning for an explosive reunion episode which is set to bring plenty of drama.

Fans will see the 2023 cast come together to hash out their differences once and for all. We're sure to see tension brewing between exes Peggy Rose, 33, and Georges Berthonneau, 30, prior to their split, as well as Adrienne Naylor, 27, confronting Matt Pilmoor, 29, and Shona Manderson, 31, on their relationship.

One argument we'll get to witness is between Jay Howard, 31, Jordan Gayle, 26, and Erica Roberts, 25. During the teaser, fans can see the three get into a feisty argument presumably over Jay's ex Luke Worley, 31. This comes after it was revealed that Luke had been 'axed' from the reunion following his physical argument with Jordan.

Why is Luke Worley not at the Married At First Sight UK reunion?

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley engaged in a battle of words with fellow groom Jordan Gayle before their fight became physical. Picture: Channel 4

Why is Luke not at the Married At First Sight reunion?

Luke Worley is not at the Married At First Sight reunion due to his physical fight with fellow groom Jordan Gayle.

The pair came to blows on the show after Luke confronted Jordan regarding comments made towards his partner Jay.

This led to Luke being removed from the show, after experts Paul C Brunson, 42, Mel Schilling, 52, and Charlene Douglas, 42, called him out on his behaviour.

Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle were embroiled in a physical fight on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Since the show aired, Luke and Jordan have taunting each other online and agreed to take part in a boxing match in February to settle their arguments.

But things haven't been smooth sailing since then, as the grooms were spotted 'brawling' at an event in December. It was then revealed that Luke had decided to pull out of the boxing match.

Luke Worley and Jay Howard were one of the couples on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

After leaving the show, Luke confessed that had suffered a recent health scare and admitted that the stress from the show had put him on medication. He has also embarked on a weight loss journey, reportedly losing two stone since finishing Married At First Sight.

Despite leaving the experiment as a couple, Jay and Luke split soon after entering the real world, however the pair still seem to be on friendly terms.

