Who is Luke from MAFS new girlfriend? Inside the Married At First Sight star's new relationship

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley has revealed he is in a new relationship. Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley has gone public with his new girlfriend following his split from Jay Howard, but who is she?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley, 31, has announced he has a new girlfriend, after splitting from Jay Howard, 31.

The groom took to Instagram to reveal he had found love since leaving the show, dubbing his new girlfriend a 'rocket'. It has now been revealed that Luke's beau is 30-year-old Hannah Lynch from Kent.

Luke's fellow Married At First Sight contestants were quick to send their support to Luke and Hannah. Groom Arthur Poremba, 35, wrote: "Not seen you this happy in months!💙", with Thomas Kriaras, 27, JJ Slater, 30, and Terence Edwards, 40, also commenting on Luke's loved-up post.

This news comes ahead of the MAFS UK reunion which had teased drama and tears, as the 2023 cast reunite for one final dinner party. However it has been confirmed that Luke will not be attending the reunion special after his physical altercation with Jordan Gayle, 26.

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley revealed he is in a relationship with Hannah Lynch. Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

It isn't clear how long Luke and Hannah have been together, however this does appear to be his first relationship since breaking-up with Jay.

The pair left the experiment following Luke's fight with Jordan, and decided to continue their partnership on the outside world. Unfortunately the pair called it quits before the final episode of the show, deciding they would be better off as friends.

Whilst Jay hasn't commented on Luke's new relationship, it seems that the pair are on good terms as they still follow each other on Instagram.

Read more: Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Read more: Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis

Jay Howard and Luke Worley were paired together on Married At First Sight . Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

Upon announcing his new relationship, Luke shared two images of him with Hannah. This led fans to quickly send their best wishes to the new couple.

One user commented: "Go on boy!!!! 🔥", with another adding: "Love this bro ❤".

Watch the Married At First Sight reunion trailer here:

Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer

Whilst Luke won't be attending the reunion, there will still be plenty of fireworks.

E4 have confirmed that Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras, will all be attending the reunion.

We're sure to see Adrienne confront Matt and Shona over their new relationship, as well as exes Peggy and Georges perhaps showing signs of trouble in their relationship before they announced their split earlier this month.

Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer looks spicy. Picture: Channel 4

This exciting episode follows the eagerly anticipated first episode of Married At First Sight Australia.

With the cast list revealed, it won't be long until MAFS returns to our screen for months of arguments, romance and of course, plenty of drama!

Read more: Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

Read more: Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

Read more: Married At First Sight fans convinced that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship