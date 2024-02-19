Who is Luke from MAFS new girlfriend? Inside the Married At First Sight star's new relationship

19 February 2024, 12:50 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 13:11

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley pictured with Jay Howard and Hannah Lynch
Married At First Sight's Luke Worley has revealed he is in a new relationship. Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley has gone public with his new girlfriend following his split from Jay Howard, but who is she?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley, 31, has announced he has a new girlfriend, after splitting from Jay Howard, 31.

The groom took to Instagram to reveal he had found love since leaving the show, dubbing his new girlfriend a 'rocket'. It has now been revealed that Luke's beau is 30-year-old Hannah Lynch from Kent.

Luke's fellow Married At First Sight contestants were quick to send their support to Luke and Hannah. Groom Arthur Poremba, 35, wrote: "Not seen you this happy in months!💙", with Thomas Kriaras, 27, JJ Slater, 30, and Terence Edwards, 40, also commenting on Luke's loved-up post.

This news comes ahead of the MAFS UK reunion which had teased drama and tears, as the 2023 cast reunite for one final dinner party. However it has been confirmed that Luke will not be attending the reunion special after his physical altercation with Jordan Gayle, 26.

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley revealed he is in a relationship with Hannah Lynch
Married At First Sight star Luke Worley revealed he is in a relationship with Hannah Lynch. Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

It isn't clear how long Luke and Hannah have been together, however this does appear to be his first relationship since breaking-up with Jay.

The pair left the experiment following Luke's fight with Jordan, and decided to continue their partnership on the outside world. Unfortunately the pair called it quits before the final episode of the show, deciding they would be better off as friends.

Whilst Jay hasn't commented on Luke's new relationship, it seems that the pair are on good terms as they still follow each other on Instagram.

Read more: Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Read more: Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis

Jay Howard and Luke Worley smile on Married At First Sight
Jay Howard and Luke Worley were paired together on Married At First Sight . Picture: Instagram/@lukeworley1

Upon announcing his new relationship, Luke shared two images of him with Hannah. This led fans to quickly send their best wishes to the new couple.

One user commented: "Go on boy!!!! 🔥", with another adding: "Love this bro ❤".

Watch the Married At First Sight reunion trailer here:

Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer

Whilst Luke won't be attending the reunion, there will still be plenty of fireworks.

E4 have confirmed that Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras, will all be attending the reunion.

We're sure to see Adrienne confront Matt and Shona over their new relationship, as well as exes Peggy and Georges perhaps showing signs of trouble in their relationship before they announced their split earlier this month.

Married At First Sight UK star Jay Howard shouts at the dinner table
Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer looks spicy. Picture: Channel 4

This exciting episode follows the eagerly anticipated first episode of Married At First Sight Australia.

With the cast list revealed, it won't be long until MAFS returns to our screen for months of arguments, romance and of course, plenty of drama!

Read more: Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

Read more: Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

Read more: Married At First Sight fans convinced that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

These are all the famous faces who star in Death Comes To Pemberley

Death Comes To Pemberley full cast revealed and where you know them from

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel and Molly Smith

Love Island jewellery 2024: Georgia Steel's bracelet and Molly Smith's necklace revealed

Arthur Poremba with Laura Vaughan on Married At First Sight

Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

One Day actor Leo Woodall has taken over our TV screens this February

Who is One Day actor Leo Woodall? Age, movies and TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

Ben Shephard will be moving from Good Morning Britain to This Morning in March 2024

Is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Luke Worley with ex Jay Howard and on Married At First Sight

Why is Luke not at the Married At First Sight reunion?

MAFS UK favourites Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau smile

Why did Peggy and Georges split? Their Married At First Sight relationship explained

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Is Netflix's One Day based on a true story? Here's what we know

Is One Day based on a true story? Original story and inspiration explained

Trending on Heart

Millie Radford with her daughters Elodie and Ophelia

Millie Radford reveals she spent Valentine's Day in hospital with her daughter Elodie

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have jumped in the £59,000 campervan with their five kids for a half-term trip

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash take five kids on half term trip in £59,000 campervan

March brings the promise of warmer weather and spring in 2024

What's the weather forecast for March 2024?

Weather

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks change in the UK? Date and time confirmed

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has shared regrets over his previous parenting decisions

Peter Andre admits regret over telling son 'boys kiss girls' with parenting admission

Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate

Morrisons Easter egg offer sees sweet treat for only 75p

Lifestyle

The MAFSUK cast argue at the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion date revealed as trailer drops

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When is the Love Island final 2024? End date revealed

Downton Abbey may be coming back for a seventh series

Is there a new series of Downton Abbey? Everything we know about the show's return

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

MAFSUK Peggy Ros and Georges Berthonneau have split

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau announce split

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were previously in a relationship

Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby Aromolaran? Their split explained

This is the full cast of Netflix's One Day

One Day 2024 full cast revealed and where you know them from

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have taken their children on an excursion

Inside the Radford family's half term holiday in their £40,000 motorhome

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Supermarket budget Valentine's Day meal deal offers from ASDA, Tesco, Aldi and more

News