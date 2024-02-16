Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

16 February 2024, 12:07 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 15:45

Arthur Poremba with Laura Vaughan on Married At First Sight
Arthur Poremba isn't at the Married At First Sight reunion. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Arthur Poremba isn't at the MAFS UK reunion, but why is he missing? Here is the reason Arthur isn't on Married At First Sight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to explosive, as we see exes reunite and air their differences once and for all.

This long-awaited episode will see some of the 2023 cast members come together for a final time. Fans can expect to see Adrienne Naylor, 27, Ella Morgan, 29, Erica Roberts, 25, Georges Berthonneau, 30, Jay Howard, 31, Jordan Gayle, 26, Laura Vaughan, 34, Matt Pilmoor, 29, Paul Liba, 27, Peggy Rose, 33, Rozz Darlington, 28, Shona Manderson, 31, Tasha Jay, 25, and Thomas Kriaras, 27, return to our screens to discuss what life has been like since leaving the show.

However there are a few grooms who are noticeably absent from the reunion special. Luke Worley, 31, was 'axed' from the episode due to his physical fight with Jordan which saw the two come to blows on camera.

It has since been revealed that the pair were seen 'brawling' in December, just before their planned boxing match was cancelled. But Arthur Poremba, 35, is also missing from the reunion. Here's why.

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba on Married At First Sight
Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@laurajayvaughan

Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

It is currently unknown why Arthur wasn't at the MAFS reunion, however he did miss the final episode of the 2023 series as he was reportedly 'hungover'.

The series finale saw the whole cast- minus Arthur and Nathanial Valentino, 36- join experts Mel Schilling, 52, Paul C Brunson, 42, and Charlene Douglas, 42, to reflect on their time in the experiment.

At the time it was revealed that Arthur was too unwell to join his fellow brides and grooms, however during an Instagram Live, Ella, Tasha, JJ Slater, 31, and Laura revealed the real reason why Arthur didn't attend filming.

JJ joked: "He was very, very ill." With Ella and Tasha then stating: "He was hungover, it was a hangover."

Arthur was later asked whether these comments were true, telling The Tab: "Something like that yeah."

Read more: Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Read more: When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba smile on Married At First Sight
Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba were matched together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Arthur had a rocky time on Married At First Sight after his relationship with Laura came under fire from their fellow contestants and viewers. The pair split during their Final Vows, with Laura choosing to dump her husband.

Since then they seem to be on friendly terms and regularly comment on each other's Instagram posts.

Watch the Married At First Sight reunion trailer here:

Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer

However the same positive relations can't be said for new exes Peggy and Georges.

The pair announced their split on Valentine's Day, with Georges hinting that he was blindsided by their break-up.

Telling the Mail Online, Georges said: "We said we were going to do it together. The next thing I know she's putting out a statement on Valentine's Day, on purpose. It's obvious she has done that on purpose. It is calculated."

He later confessed: "I was in a relationship with somebody that didn't actually want to spend time with me. I always asked her 'When do you want to see me?' She never asked me when I was free or said at the last minute, 'I’m free all evening, let's do something.'"

Georges also added: "I was the only one that wanted to make things better. Peggy doesn't take accountability or ownership for her actions, she points and blames, she gaslights and she manipulates."

We can't wait to see what happens at the reunion!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel and Molly Smith

Love Island jewellery 2024: Georgia Steel's bracelet and Molly Smith's necklace revealed

One Day actor Leo Woodall has taken over our TV screens this February

Who is One Day actor Leo Woodall? Age, movies and TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

Ben Shephard will be moving from Good Morning Britain to This Morning in March 2024

Is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

Luke Worley with ex Jay Howard and on Married At First Sight

Why is Luke not at the Married At First Sight reunion?

MAFS UK favourites Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau smile

Why did Peggy and Georges split? Their Married At First Sight relationship explained

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Is Netflix's One Day based on a true story? Here's what we know

Is One Day based on a true story? Original story and inspiration explained

The MAFSUK cast argue at the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion date revealed as trailer drops

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When is the Love Island final 2024? End date revealed

Downton Abbey may be coming back for a seventh series

Is there a new series of Downton Abbey? Everything we know about the show's return

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Trending on Heart

March brings the promise of warmer weather and spring in 2024

What's the weather forecast for March 2024?

Weather

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks change in the UK? Date and time confirmed

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has shared regrets over his previous parenting decisions

Peter Andre admits regret over telling son 'boys kiss girls' with parenting admission

Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate

Morrisons Easter egg offer sees sweet treat for only 75p

Lifestyle

MAFSUK Peggy Ros and Georges Berthonneau have split

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau announce split

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were previously in a relationship

Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby Aromolaran? Their split explained

This is the full cast of Netflix's One Day

One Day 2024 full cast revealed and where you know them from

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have taken their children on an excursion

Inside the Radford family's half term holiday in their £40,000 motorhome

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Supermarket budget Valentine's Day meal deal offers from ASDA, Tesco, Aldi and more

News

Air fryers can also make the perfect soft and hard boiled egg

Can you make boiled eggs in an air fryer?

Lifestyle

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot and ending explained

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When does spring start in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

There may be a tea shortage

Is there a tea shortage? Why Red Sea attacks have led to supply issues

News

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP

Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

News