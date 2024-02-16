Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

Arthur Poremba isn't at the Married At First Sight reunion. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Arthur Poremba isn't at the MAFS UK reunion, but why is he missing? Here is the reason Arthur isn't on Married At First Sight.

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to explosive, as we see exes reunite and air their differences once and for all.

This long-awaited episode will see some of the 2023 cast members come together for a final time. Fans can expect to see Adrienne Naylor, 27, Ella Morgan, 29, Erica Roberts, 25, Georges Berthonneau, 30, Jay Howard, 31, Jordan Gayle, 26, Laura Vaughan, 34, Matt Pilmoor, 29, Paul Liba, 27, Peggy Rose, 33, Rozz Darlington, 28, Shona Manderson, 31, Tasha Jay, 25, and Thomas Kriaras, 27, return to our screens to discuss what life has been like since leaving the show.

However there are a few grooms who are noticeably absent from the reunion special. Luke Worley, 31, was 'axed' from the episode due to his physical fight with Jordan which saw the two come to blows on camera.

It has since been revealed that the pair were seen 'brawling' in December, just before their planned boxing match was cancelled. But Arthur Poremba, 35, is also missing from the reunion. Here's why.

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@laurajayvaughan

Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

It is currently unknown why Arthur wasn't at the MAFS reunion, however he did miss the final episode of the 2023 series as he was reportedly 'hungover'.

The series finale saw the whole cast- minus Arthur and Nathanial Valentino, 36- join experts Mel Schilling, 52, Paul C Brunson, 42, and Charlene Douglas, 42, to reflect on their time in the experiment.

At the time it was revealed that Arthur was too unwell to join his fellow brides and grooms, however during an Instagram Live, Ella, Tasha, JJ Slater, 31, and Laura revealed the real reason why Arthur didn't attend filming.

JJ joked: "He was very, very ill." With Ella and Tasha then stating: "He was hungover, it was a hangover."

Arthur was later asked whether these comments were true, telling The Tab: "Something like that yeah."

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba were matched together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Arthur had a rocky time on Married At First Sight after his relationship with Laura came under fire from their fellow contestants and viewers. The pair split during their Final Vows, with Laura choosing to dump her husband.

Since then they seem to be on friendly terms and regularly comment on each other's Instagram posts.

However the same positive relations can't be said for new exes Peggy and Georges.

The pair announced their split on Valentine's Day, with Georges hinting that he was blindsided by their break-up.

Telling the Mail Online, Georges said: "We said we were going to do it together. The next thing I know she's putting out a statement on Valentine's Day, on purpose. It's obvious she has done that on purpose. It is calculated."

He later confessed: "I was in a relationship with somebody that didn't actually want to spend time with me. I always asked her 'When do you want to see me?' She never asked me when I was free or said at the last minute, 'I’m free all evening, let's do something.'"

Georges also added: "I was the only one that wanted to make things better. Peggy doesn't take accountability or ownership for her actions, she points and blames, she gaslights and she manipulates."

We can't wait to see what happens at the reunion!