Cameron Diaz recited a poem at Drew Barrymore's wedding

Cameron Diaz reportedly recited a poem during the wedding reception of Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman.

Barrymore's close friend recited 'I Carry Your Heart', a poem by EE Cummings reports Us Weekly.

Diaz's recital of 'I Carry Your Heart' is reminiscent of her movie In Her Shoes, during which her character recited the same poem at her sister's wedding.

Barrymore and Kopelman, who are expecting their first child together, wed in a garden-inspired wedding at Barrymore's California home on Saturday.

A source told Us Weekly, "His parents have been incredibly welcoming. She found the family she's always wanted."